Two-vehicle crash traps truck driver in Lyons

FIREFIGHTERS have removed a man from a small pantech truck following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Launceston Street, Lyons, this afternoon (March 18). 

He has been taken to hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was assessed by paramedics but refused transport to hospital.

Two northbound lanes of Melrose Drive remain closed but Launceston Street is open to traffic.

ACT Fire and Rescue remain on scene to make the area safe.

