Two-vehicle Fyshwick crash puts woman in hospital

A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Fyshwick on Saturday (February 13). 

At about 11.10am a grey Honda Civic sedan and a white Mitsubishi Triton ute crashed at the corner of Canberra Avenue and Hindmarsh Drive. 

One of the drivers, a 30-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has dash cam footage of the collision or footage of the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 quoting the reference number 6733020.

