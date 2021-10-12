Uh, oh, Canberra covid case numbers take a big jump up

The ACT covid case numbers jumped to 51 in the latest figures for the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (October 13).

ACT Health reports that of the total cases, 32 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters with 19 of these household contacts while 13 cases were in quarantine and 22 have been assessed as presenting a risk of transmission to others.

The total number of cases for this outbreak is 1313, of which 833 have recovered, including 27 in the past 24 hours. This means there are now 474 active cases.

There are 16 people in ACT hospitals, including eight in intensive care and five on ventilators.

More than 3200 tests were collected across the ACT yesterday, with 2321 negative tests reported in the 24 hours to 9am today.