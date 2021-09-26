‘Unfortunate’ number of people infectious in the community

THE ACT recorded 25 new covid cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

IN briefing the daily covic press update today (September 26), Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said of that number, 18 have been linked. “Unfortunately,” she said, only three were in quarantine and 16 others were in the community while infectious. The remaining six were still under investigation.

There had been no more cases at Canberra Hospital where a general ward has been locked down after two patients tested positive. More than 200 tests of staff have returned only negative results. There would be more testing today.

The Minister praised the community for an “outstanding” number of covid tests yesterday – 4339 – which she said would provide a good level of surveillance.

On vaccinations, she said that 85 per cent of the ACT community aged 12 and over had had a first jab.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman told the briefing that there were 10 people in hospital, four in intensive care of which three were on ventilators. Their ages ranged from 30s to 90s. Eight were unvaccinated. Two were fully vaccinated and neither of them were in ICU.

She said there had been 750 cases in the current covid outbreak; 510 have recovered and there were 240 active cases.

There were no new cases beyond the 12 reported at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care Facility.