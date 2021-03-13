Unit residents evacuated as cars burn

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RESIDENTS of a Belconnen unit block were evacuated early this morning (March 14) after three of their cars had been set ablaze.

One person has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

About 70 residents were evacuated from the building and all have now been allowed to return, except for one residency which was affected by the fire.

At about 6.45am emergency services were called to the block of units in Disney Court to tackle the cars on fire in a ground-level carport.

Specialists are assessing the units for structural and smoke damage as police begin investigating the circumstances of the fires.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.