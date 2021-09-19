Vaccinations for 25,000 kids open tomorrow

VACCINATIONS for the 25,000 children aged 12-15 will be available in the ACT from tomorrow, Health Minister Rachel Stephen Smith told today’s (September 19) covid media briefing.

However, with bookings at the ACT government’s mass vaccination clinics banked up until mid-October, she said parents would be better seeking to have their children vaccinated through GPs or pharmacists, where the Moderna vaccine will become available for the first time this week.

She also announced a change to the government’s statistical reporting of territory wide vaccination levels. From tomorrow, the ACT would report the percentage of over 12-year-olds, rather than the more widely used descriptor of “eligible” people, 16 and above. This will initially give the appearance of the numbers dropping.

As of today, the ACT had 78.2 per cent of 12 and aboves vaccinated with one dose and 54.1 per cent of the community aged over 12 was fully vaccinated.