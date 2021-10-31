Disability workers ordered to get vaccinated

DISABILITY support and community aged care workers in Canberra will be mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new public health order, to be signed today (November 1), requires workers and volunteers to have their first covid jab by November 15 and be fully vaccinated by Decemb

er 13.

It was originally proposed that disability and aged care workers would need to be fully vaccinated by November 29.

But the mandate was pushed back after significant consultation with the sector, ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

“While the original scope and definitions were based on advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, stakeholders considered that the ACT’s public health direction should be more consistent with the approach taken in NSW,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“This is why we have a consultation process and I am confident that the direction to be signed today will meet the needs of the affected sectors while protecting the community.”

Healthcare workers and teachers in the ACT have already been mandated to be fully vaccinated.