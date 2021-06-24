‘Very real risk’ of COVID-19 entering ACT, say health authorities

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE there are no currently reported cases of COVID-19 in Canberra, travel restrictions stay in place and health authorities are warning that there is a “very real risk” of COVID-19 entering the community.

“NSW has recently put in place new business and community restrictions. While we are not tightening gathering or business restrictions in the ACT at this point in time, we are monitoring the situation closely in the event that the NSW situation continues to escalate,” said an ACT Health spokesperson.

Health authorities say more than 1,400 people are currently under stay-at-home orders in the ACT after leaving Sydney’s inner suburbs after 4pm on Wednesday.

More than 7,000 people have filled out ACT Health’s online declaration form saying they were in the Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong or Shellharbour regions in the past fortnight.

“With school holidays approaching, we understand that people may have travel plans or be expecting visits from interstate friends and family,” said the spokesperson.

“As advised yesterday, people should not be travelling between Greater Sydney and surrounding region, and the ACT at this time.”

The government is also advising that those feeling unwell get tested for COVID-19, even if only experiencing the mildest of systems and that people continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene, physically distance wherever possible, check into venues using the Check In CBR app and book COVID-19 vaccinations.

“For businesses, please be diligent in ensuring your business is operating in a way that is consistent with your COVID Safety Plan,” said the spokesperson.

“Ensure that you do not exceed your venue capacity, that customers are checking-in, and that staff and patrons who are unwell do not enter the premises.”