Victoria earthquake felt as far as Canberra

A MAGNITUDE 6 earthquake that occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria at about 9.15am has been felt as far as Canberra.

At 10am this morning (September 22), less than an hour after the earthquake occurred, almost 650 people from across the ACT submitted felt reports.

Canberrans largely felt the earthquake in the inner north, inner south and city centre, however, reports do spread across most of the ACT, with almost 20 reports in the Queanbeyan area as well.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) said tremors were also felt as far as Sydney.

The ACTESA emergency Triple Zero (000) call centre has also received a number of calls from concerned community members in Canberra who have felt the aftershocks.

At this stage, there is no reports of damage within the ACT.

However, ACT ESA says it’s ready to respond to any incident that occurs within the territory.