Victoria outbreak: ACT puts in place ‘stay home’ orders

THE ACT government is introducing a “stay home” requirement for anyone entering the ACT from Victoria after 11.59pm tonight (May 27).

The announcement comes after Victoria prepares to enter a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm in response to the state confirming 34 active cases of COVID-19 earlier today.

ACT residents in Victoria planning to return on or after 11.59pm tonight will need to:

Complete an online declaration form within 24 hours prior to arriving in the ACT or within 24 hours from the commencement of the new stay at home requirements;

Travel directly to the residence where you will spend the “stay-at-home” period. You should only leave the residence for an approved essential purpose. The stay-at-home requirement will be in place until at least 11.59pm on June 3;

Everyone aged 12 years and over must wear a mask if leaving their premises for any of these essential purposes. Mask wearing is not required if undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.

Non ACT residents will not be able to enter Canberra without an approved exemption prior to arrival.

“Even if an exemption is approved, they will still be required to follow the stay-at-home order in the ACT,” the spokeswoman says.

“Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in Victoria, ACT Health advises against travel to Victoria at this time unless for essential reasons.

“However, if you still decide to travel to Victoria, you must abide by all public health restrictions put in place by the Victorian government.

“You should also be prepared to change your travel plans at short notice as the situation in Victoria continues to develop, and must also be prepared to follow all ACT public health instructions upon your return.”

The ACT government’s approved essential purposes for leaving home during the stay-at-home period are:

To undertake essential work if they cannot work from home or remotely; To shop for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies; To attend to medical or health care needs including compassionate requirements, looking after the vulnerable; To attend a facility to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, where the individual is eligible for a vaccination in the ACT, an appointment has been booked, and the individual is not in isolation or in quarantine; To exercise outdoors, limited to one hour per day; For essential animal welfare purposes (e.g. to feed pets or livestock that live elsewhere).



In announcing the stay home orders, ACT Health has also declared the city of Whittlesea in greater Melbourne as a COVID-19 “place of concern”.

“This is because of concern about undetected community transmission in this local government area,” the spokeswoman says.

“From 11.59pm tonight, anyone who has been to the city of Whittlesea in the past 14 days must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result. If they are also subject to a stay-at-home requirement, they also need to stay-at-home until the requirement is lifted.

The suburbs within the city of Whittlesea include: Bundoora (split with the City of Darebin and City of Banyule), Doreen (split with Shire of Millumbik), Epping, Epping North, Lalor, Mernda, Mill Park, South Morang, Thomastown, Whittlesea Township, Beveridge (Split with Shire of Mitchell), Donnybrook, Eden Park, Humevale, Kinglake West, Wollert, Woodstock, Yan Yean (Split with Shire of Millumbik).

The declaration form and exemption form are available on the COVID-19 website.