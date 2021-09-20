Video: Civic assault puts man in hospital

POLICE have released CCTV footage of five people who may have information about the assault of a 20-year-old man in Civic on August 8.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries following the assault, which occurred at about 5am outside a convenience store at the London Circuit end of Petrie Plaza.

Police would like to identify the people in the CCTV footage so they can understand the events that led to the assault.

Police also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault who has not yet spoken to police about it.

Anyone who can identify any of the people highlighted in the CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6871946.