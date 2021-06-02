Video: Cops seek to identify Kippax car thieves 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released footage of three men, two of which allegedly stole a red Jeep Wrangler at Kippax shops on May 22.

The three men approached the Jeep and threatened its driver and passenger with a weapon at about 7.30pm before two of the men stole the car.

Art about 1.45pm on Sunday, May 23, police identified the car and attempted to intercept it before it crashed into an unoccupied concrete bus shelter on Starke Street, Holt.

The two men fled in different directions and police were unable to catch them .

Since the incident, a number of businesses at the Kippax shops provided CCTV, which police are releasing because they believe the community may be able to assist with the investigation.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6805444.