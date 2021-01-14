Video reveals man engage sexually with child material

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A KAMBAH man was arrested yesterday (January 14) after allegedly using the internet or a phone to engage in sexual activity with a child under 16.

The arrest came after police searched the 56-year-old’s Kambah home, revealing an expansion drive containing video and image files depicting child abuse material.

The man is featured in one the videos engaging in a sex act while viewing “live” child abuse material, police allege.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court, charged with one count of using a carriage service to engage in sexual activity with a child under 16 years of age and two counts of possession of child abuse material.

This is the second arrest in relation to child abuse material in the Tuggeranong area this week after police searched the house of a 67-year-old man in Greenway on Wednesday (January 13).

They found a number of indecent images and videos on the man’s computer and hard drive, but not before the man allegedly attempted to to get out of the charges by trying to turn off the power to his house.

The man was bailed and faces charges at the ACT Magistrates Court in February.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding child abuse material to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.