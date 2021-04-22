Virtual service honours contemporary veterans

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE continued sacrifice of Australian servicemen and women will be the focus of a virtual “Commemorative Service” hosted this Anzac Day (Sunday 25) by the veterans’ charity, Soldier On.

Available from 6am on Anzac Day, the service will also honour the Anzac legacy and will include readings and messages from Soldier On ambassadors, such as Governor-General David Hurley, together with material from the Australian War Memorial.

The event will also coincide with the charity’s “Their Honour” fundraising appeal.

Donations made to the appeal will go towards supporting serving and ex-serving members and their families, allowing Soldier On to provide a greater range of life-saving support services to more participants.

Soldier On CEO Ivan Slavich says more than 100 years on brave servicemen and women continue to carry the spirit of the Anzacs, however, many of them and and their families face significant struggles throughout and following their service.

“Soldier On works to support our veteran community through the provision of health and wellbeing, employment, education and social connection support services,” he says.

“This Anzac Day we are asking our community to stand with our contemporary veterans, make a donation in Their Honour and support them in securing their futures.”

Anyone who makes a donation of more than $10 to the appeal will receive a free commemorative pin.

Donations to the “Their Honour” appeal can be made at the Solider On website.