Visitors from WA urged to self-isolate immediately

ACT Health is urging any Canberran or visitor to the ACT who has been to the Perth metropolitan area or the Peel and south west regions of Western Australia since January 25 to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

It’s further advised that those quarantining should do so until 9pm on Friday, February 5, even after they’ve received their test results.

The advice comes after a hotel quarantine worker in WA tested positive for covid, sending most of the state into a sudden lockdown.

“This is a precautionary measure and at this stage the period of quarantine is consistent with the length of the lockdown in WA,” said ACT deputy chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

“We are also asking that non-ACT residents who are in Western Australia to not travel to the ACT at this time.”

This advice also applies to passengers from a Qantas flight which landed in Canberra last night (January 31). Passengers have been advised to travel immediately to their accommodation, wear a mask and get tested as soon as possible.

“We are monitoring the situation closely in Western Australia and will be making further decisions tomorrow as additional information is received from WA authorities,” said Dr Johnston.