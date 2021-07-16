Wanted man allegedly found with explosives at hotel

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was allegedly found with commercial grade explosives, ammunition and a home-made firearm in a hotel in Forrest overnight.

At about 10pm (July 15), police received information that the man, a 26-year-old, who was wanted in connection to bail and other offences, was with a woman at a hotel in Forrest.

A number of items including commercial grade explosives, ammunition and a home-made firearm were located requiring specialist officers to attend to make them safe.

The man arrested and will face court in relation to a number of previous offences.

Enquiries are continuing in relation to items found in the man’s hotel room and also a stolen vehicle located in the parking area of the hotel.

Forensic examination of these items is occurring and further charges are expected.

Anyone that has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6849865.