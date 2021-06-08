Warning: Damaging winds set to hit the ACT

Thunderstorm in Canberra. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

CANBERRA will be vulnerable to damaging winds over the next several hours due to severe thunderstorms predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology. 

The bureau has issued a “severe thunderstorm warning” and the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) is urging Canberrans to monitor the situation and take precautions as the weather system passes through.

ACTSES advises people to:

  • Move their car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in flood and storms, call the ACTSES on 132 500.

