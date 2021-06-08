Warning: Damaging winds set to hit the ACT

CANBERRA will be vulnerable to damaging winds over the next several hours due to severe thunderstorms predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau has issued a “severe thunderstorm warning” and the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) is urging Canberrans to monitor the situation and take precautions as the weather system passes through.
ACTSES advises people to:
Move their car under cover or away from trees.
Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
For emergency help in flood and storms, call the ACTSES on 132 500.
