Warning: Prescribed burn could produce smoke

THE ACT Parks and Conservation Service is warning people with asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases that smoke may be visible when a prescribed burn begins at Franklin today (April 7).

The 11ha ecological burn at Mulanggari Grassland Nature Reserve is being conducted to enhance the native grassland,

While every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, temporary smoke cover is possible and maybe visible across parts of Canberra, warns a parks spokesperson.

“As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres is also created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn,” they say.

“People with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases, should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke. People with asthma in particular should continue their medication and consult their general practitioner if they have any difficulties.”

Information and health advice for dealing with outdoor smoke can also be found by visiting ACT Health.