Organics waste-bin pilot gets a start date

THE new food and garden organics collection service (FOGO) kicks off in Belconnen on November 22.

As part of the pilot, green-lidded bins in the suburbs of Belconnen, Bruce, Cook and Macquarie will change from garden waste only to FOGO bins and households that do not already have a green waste bin will be provided one free of charge.

Households are now being given an easy-to-use kitchen caddy with compostable liners, food scraps in the compostable bags can then be emptied into the FOGO bin along with garden waste.

Minister for city services, Chris Steel, said the new service might take some getting used to.

“We know it will take some time for people to get used to their new bin collection dates,” Mr Steel said.

“In the coming weeks we will work closely with residents to support their transition to the FOGO service and continue to work with them once the pilot has commenced.”

FOGO bins will be collected every week, with households rubbish bins moved to a fortnightly collection.

The service will be rolled out across other Canberra suburbs next year.