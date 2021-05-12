Waste trucks get some winning designs

Elwyn Copelin, left, and Olivia Zhang with their winning entries.

OLIVIA Zhang, from Radford College, and Elwyn Copelin, from the Orana Steiner School have beaten 450 other students in a competition to design artwork to feature on two new waste and recycling collection vehicles.

“Olivia Zhang, from Radford College and formally of Garran Primary School, created the winning design for the recycling collection vehicle, using the theme of the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” said ACT NoWaste Team Leader Robbie Ladbrook.

“Elwyn Copelin from the Orana Steiner School has drawn the winning design for the mixed‑use collection vehicle, providing a callout to the community encouraging them to reduce waste as the world is in our hands.”

He said the designs were a reminder of the importance of small actions the community can  take to avoid waste and recycle right.

“The judging panel selected the winners for their creativity, ability to inspire the community, alignment with the ACT government’s recycling and waste messages and their ability to be transferred effectively on to a vehicle. The winners also received an iPad mini to help them continue their design endeavours,” he said.

Elwyn Copelin, left, and Olivia Zhang with their winning entries and the decorated trucks.

