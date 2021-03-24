Water main upgrades disrupt streets in Braddon

Share Canberra's trusted news:
WORK updating water mains in Braddon will disrupt motorist access to two streets for more than a month.
As part of Icon Water’s annual renewal program, which will see pipes under the road excavated, the following road closures will be in place until 5pm, April 30:
- Both directions on Mort Street between 38 Mort Street and 40 Mort Street;
- Southbound between 34 Mort Street and 38 Mort Street;
- And, the eastern side of the Mort and Elouera Street roundabout, turning into Braddon, with westward access to Northbourne Avenue still open.
Some sections of pedestrian footpath will be closed with signage provided to direct foot traffic.