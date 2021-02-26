Weekend hazard burn planned for Paddys River

SMOKE and flames may be visible from some parts across the territory when an agricultural hazard reduction burn is conducted at Paddys River on Sunday (February 28), warn the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS).
This burn will be conducted at 287 Point Hut Road and will start at 8am, depending on weather conditions.
ACTRFS say they will remain on scene throughout the duration of the hazard reduction burn, however, pockets within the burn area may continue to smoulder and emanate smoke throughout the night.