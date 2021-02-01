Update: West Australian MPs now exempt from Canberra quarantine

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WEST Australian MPs have been given an exemption from quarantine to sit federal parliament after coming off a recent flight from Perth.

“I can advise that parliamentarians travelling from these declared COVID-19 affected areas of Western Australian will be eligible for an exemption as they are now classified as essential workers,” ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman told a press conference on Monday (February 1).

Dr Coleman said the decision followed a precedent last year with Victorian parliamentarians flying from their coronavirus hotspots.

ACT Health has only begun to work with individual MPs on their exemption requests since Monday morning.

They are still required to apply for an exemption and will be “judged on their merits”.

Dr Coleman said the 16 lower house members and 12 senators from Western Australia have been isolating “out of the goodness of their heart” before the quarantine is lifted at 2pm on Monday.

“We have been working with the parliamentary office on keeping everyone safe in that interim time,” she said.

This comes after Attorney-General Christian Porter, who was on the flight from Perth, was spotted at the High Court on Monday not wearing a mask nor social distancing.

ACT Health confirmed it was forced to have a conversation with the Attorney General’s office, but Dr Coleman refused to say that Mr Porter was cautioned over his actions.

West Australian MPs initially were told they would be required to quarantine for five days ahead of a new parliamentary sitting after arriving in Canberra on Sunday.

But passengers on the same flight from Perth to Canberra would not be given the same exemption.

“I would argue that parliamentarians are treated in the same way as everyone else in that they have the opportunity to apply for an exemption as an essential worker,” Dr Coleman said.

“Parliament business is essential business and they need to provide the same restrictions on their activity.

“Essential work in the ACT is, when it’s granted, that people can attend work and return back to their place of quarantine.

“All other times they are required to maintain quarantine behaviour.”

They are advised not to attend in other political events outside of their essential work.

Political advisers and staffers from Western Australia are not considered essential workers and still need require to quarantine unless under “extraordinary circumstances”.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate sittings will run from Tuesday to Thursday.

Politicians that came from parts of Western Australia outside of Perth, Peel or the south-west of the state and only transited through Perth airport had not been expected to quarantine.

Passengers on the same flight were also subject to the brief quarantine that ends on Friday instead of a standard 14-day isolation.

It is understood that politicians were already in the air at the time of the announcement and only found out about the positive case and Perth’s lockdown on their arrival in Canberra.

The confirmation of a UK-variant coronavirus case that carries a super spreader mutation had been present since January 25.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced over the weekend that a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth had tested positive to COVID-19.