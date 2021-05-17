Weston Creek council chair steps down

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LONG-serving chair of the Weston Creek Community Council, Tom Anderson, has resigned ending over a decade in the role.

Mr Anderson said it was a “privilege” to serve in the position but was stepping down after 11 years.

“It’s time to go,” Mr Anderson said.

“It’s been a pleasure to work on behalf of the people of Weston Creek and also Molonglo, [which has since established its own community council].”

The former public servant has championed a number of causes during his tenure such as getting better bus services in Weston Creek and Molonglo, more police, and lobbying the ACT government for a bridge over the Molonglo River in Molonglo.

“[Building the bridge] is currently in the development application stage and will be the biggest bridge in the ACT, joining the two parts of Molonglo as well as providing an alternate link over the Molonglo when the Tuggeranong Parkway is closed,” Mr Anderson said.

But he’s disappointed that calls for upgrades to a community centre at Cooleman Court continue to be ignored.

“Every year since 2008 we have lobbied the ACT government to revamp the community centre. That building is 40 years old and needs a face-lift. I’m really unhappy we have not been able to achieve that, but hopefully we will in the future,” he said.

Established in 1991, the Weston Creek Community Council looks after the suburbs of Waramanga, Fisher, Weston, Rivett, Duffy, Holder, Chapman and Stirling.

Mr Anderson, who has served on the council for 14 years, said resident’s groups are an effective way to lobby government and raise awareness about local issues.

“MLA’s are receptive to talking to community council’s because it’s a way to focus the community’s point of view,” Mr Anderson said.

He will officially step down on Wednesday (May 19) but remain as a council member.

The Weston Creek Community Council will elect a new chair at it’s next AGM.