Weston Creek council chair steps down

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Tom Anderson… stepping down as council chair.

LONG-serving chair of the Weston Creek Community Council, Tom Anderson, has resigned ending over a decade in the role.

Mr Anderson said it was a “privilege” to serve in the position but was stepping down after 11 years.

“It’s time to go,” Mr Anderson said.

“It’s been a pleasure to work on behalf of the people of Weston Creek and also Molonglo, [which has since established its own community council].”

The former public servant has championed a number of causes during his tenure such as getting better bus services in Weston Creek and Molonglo, more police, and lobbying the ACT government for a bridge over the Molonglo River in Molonglo.

“[Building the bridge] is currently in the development application stage and will be the biggest bridge in the ACT, joining the two parts of Molonglo as well as providing an alternate link over the Molonglo when the Tuggeranong Parkway is closed,” Mr Anderson said.

But he’s disappointed that calls for upgrades to a community centre at Cooleman Court continue to be ignored.

“Every year since 2008 we have lobbied the ACT government to revamp the community centre. That building is 40 years old and needs a face-lift. I’m really unhappy we have not been able to achieve that, but hopefully we will in the future,” he said.

Established in 1991, the Weston Creek Community Council looks after the suburbs of Waramanga, Fisher, Weston, Rivett, Duffy, Holder, Chapman and Stirling.

Mr Anderson, who has served on the council for 14 years, said resident’s groups are an effective way to lobby government and raise awareness about local issues.

“MLA’s are receptive to talking to community council’s because it’s a way to focus the community’s point of view,” Mr Anderson said.

He will officially step down on Wednesday (May 19) but remain as a council member.

The Weston Creek Community Council will elect a new chair at it’s next AGM.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHave you seen Chelsea?
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply