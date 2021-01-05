What’s on and where for the holidays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The “CityNews” holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra and Queanbeyan, as compiled by NATHAN SCHMIDT and NICK OVERALL.

EVENTS

HAVING made a name for herself in her own right, Jimmy Barnes’ daughter Mahalia Barnes will be playing an intimate performance at the Royal Hotel Queanbeyan, 85 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan, 5.30pm, January 8. Bookings essential at Oztix.

GET up close and personal with “Remarkable Reptiles” at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve where people might even get to touch a “dragon” or pat a python in this free, family event. At Ribbon Gum Theatre, Paddys River Road, Paddys River, 10am-11am, and 11.30am-12.30am, on January 9 and 10. Visit here.

“BUNGENDORE Markets”, held on the second Sunday of each month, hosts a variety of stalls with items such as art, giftware, collectables, candles, pottery and local produce. At Bungendore War Memorial Hall, Molonglo Street, Bungendore, 9am-2pm, January 10. Visit here.

EXHIBITIONS

CELEBRATE the bush, the outback, the coast and the people who live there at the exhibition titled, “A Portrait of Australia: Stories through the lens of Australian Geographic”, which features photographs from the Australian Geographic archive. At the National Museum of Australia, Lawson Crescent, Acton, 9am-5pm. Visit here.

BE entertained at home by members of Canberra Region Feltmakers’ quirky felted finger puppets. They’ve been brought to life in photographs revealing unsuspected personalities in entertaining, whimsical, and at times thought-provoking videos. Until January 28 at here.

EXPLORE the “sculptural feast” of three dimensional decorative wood mosaics by Dirk Lejeune at the Australian National Botanic Gardens. Inspired by his fascination with the Australian bush, his artworks consist of timber, bark and crosscuts of branches. At Clunies Ross Street, Acton, 9.30am-4.30pm, until January 31. Visit here.

LEARN about the lives, aspirations and experiences of the eight extraordinary state and territory recipients of the 2021 Australian of the Year Awards through objects of personal significance at the National Museum of Australia. At Lawson Crescent, Acton, 9am-5pm, until February 14. Free. Visit here.

BEHIND every tattoo is a story of remembrance, mateship, identity and healing at the “Ink in the Lines” exhibition at the Australian War Memorial, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, 10am-5pm, daily, until May 16. Visit here.

BRINGING together art and social history objects from the Canberra Museum And Gallery collection, “Crafting Canberra”, explores how the community continues to evolve. At 176 London Circuit, Civic, 10am-5pm, January 10 to June 26. Visit here.

MORE than 300 works from across Australia will be showcased in “Know My Name: Australian Women Artists 1900 to Now”, which features the talented work of female creatives across Australia in an initiative of gender equity. At the National Gallery of Australia, 10am-4pm until July 4. Visit nga.gov.au

FAMILY

CREATE and decorate a kite and fly it during one-hour sessions running at the National Arboretum. 9am-11am, January 11-12 and 18-19. $15 per child, parents are free. Visit here.

SEARCH for unique species at Jerrabomberra Wetlands, including more than 200 bird species, with birdwatching tours and bush and waterbug detective tours. At 2 Dairy Road, Fyshwick. Visit here.