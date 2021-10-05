When it comes to covid, it seems the (cool) kids are alright

A READER has reported, with photos, what appears to be COVID-19 non-compliance activities at the ANU on Sunday (October 4).

“While driving through the campus on Sunday, I noticed three large (un-masked) groups of what appeared to be university students. In addition to this, a bunch of people were also playing shirtless rugby on the oval,” he writes.

“By the time that I turned around to take some photos, the rugby game had finished and the groups merged. Although difficult to see in the photos, 95 per cent of the people were not wearing masks. Hence, I thought I would send through the photos especially as the ANU campus has signs all over the place saying to social distance and please stand 1.5 metres away from each other, and an extensive website, too.

“Adding to this, on Sunday (September 26), I was assisting the local Kingston foreshore community with approved (by Access Canberra) community gardening (complying with social distancing and mask wearing). Within one hour of starting the activity, we (a group of eight local residents) were notified by Access Canberra who arrived on site, followed by the police that 10-15 people had submitted complaints that a non-compliant activity was taking place.

“However, if you looked across the foreshores (400 metres away) there were probably 100 people sitting, unmasked drinking cocktails and chatting without social distancing. Yet to my knowledge they never got approached and the takeaway cocktails have continued almost every day. Hence no consistent ruling.

“I just hope that these events don’t become super spreader events, that could have been stopped if people remained to do the right thing after the time we have put into this as a community. Fingers are crossed.”