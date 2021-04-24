When smoke doesn’t mean there’s a fire

Share Canberra's trusted news:
WHERE there’s smoke, there’s not always an emergency this weekend.
The ACT Rural Fire Service is taking advantage of the weekend’s favourable weather to conduct hazard-reduction burns in the following locations across northern Canberra:
- Umbagong Reserve, Latham
- Croke Place, Evatt
- Gungaderra Creek, Barton Highway
- Intersection of William Slim and Barton Highway
- CSIRO property, Wallaroo Road
The ESA says the public can expect to see smoke and emergency vehicles in these areas and to call 000 only if an unattended fire is spotted.