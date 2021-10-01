When the earth moved across Canberra

Storm season rattled roofs and disturbed sleep when the night sky opened to a shuddering storm sent out shards of lightning and thundering rain late last evening (September 30). Snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL, not one to miss nature’s firmament, was out in it around Lake Burley Griffin.
