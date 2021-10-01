News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 12°/14° | Friday, October 1, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

When the earth moved across Canberra

Photo: Andrew Campbell

Storm season rattled roofs and disturbed sleep when the night sky opened to a shuddering storm sent out shards of lightning and thundering rain late last evening (September 30). Snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL, not one to miss nature’s firmament, was out in it around Lake Burley Griffin.  

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews