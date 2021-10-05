Where and when: Here are the latest covid sites

NEW casual contact covid exposure sites have been identified at grocery stores, basketball courts and bus routes in the past 24 hours. There are no new close contact sites.

The latest casual contact sites identified include:

Al Manoosh, Mawson, 12.55pm-1.45pm, October 2.

ALDI Majura Park, 2pm-3pm, October 2.

Costco Majura Park, 1.30pm-2.30pm, October 2.

Ten Tops, Fyswick, 11.45am-12.40pm, October 2.

Woolworths Gungahlin, 7.20pm-8.10pm, October 2.

Bus Route 4, Code BUS639, 8.07am-8.41am, October 2.

Akiba, Civic, 4pm-7pm, October 1.

Lendlease Building 4 Construction Site, Gladstone Street, Fyshwick, 7.10am-1.30pm, October 1.

Tuggeranong College Basketball Courts, Greenway, 8pm-10.30pm, September 30.

ALDI Cooleman Court, Weston, 3pm-4pm, September 29.

Canberra Retina Clinic, Deakin, 2pm-4.40pm, September 28.

Amaroo District Playing Fields (Basketball Courts only), 2.40pm-5pm, September 27.

Woden Wellness Centre, Phillip, 1.30pm-2.45pm, September 27.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.