Where are the upgrades promised for Kippax Fair?

UNADDRESSED community concerns are adding to the delayed upgrades to Kippax Fair shopping centre, promised by the ACT government in 2014, say the Canberra Liberals.

Liberals member for Ginninderra, Peter Cain, said progress of the redevelopment has stalled as the government’s design, and consultation process is yet to demonstrate widespread community support for the project.

Among the concerns are the proposed new roads and subsequent traffic management, the loss of green spaces and of most importance to the community, access to car parking.

“Many local residents have expressed their concerns to me regarding a lack of progress,” said Mr Cain.

“It is critical that we get the planning process right, that local resident’s voices are heard, and their concerns are taken seriously.”

But, an ACT government spokesperson says the delays are due to the delay of the sale of the centre, saying the centre’s master plan, finalised in March 2019, showed “high support for the master plan, private proposals and the overall vision for the site”.

“The implementation of the master plan requires the sale of land at the Kippax group centre,” the spokesperson said.

“An extensive listening exercise and refinement of plans was required to ensure the community’s feedback was incorporated, which has taken some time. The government is ensuring that the sale of the land is a transparent process that results in the highest benefit to the community, particularly for the upgrades of public spaces.

“The ACT government has also committed to a two-stage competitive sales process for the sale of land in the Kippax Group Centre. Work is underway on the first stage of the expression of interest and is anticipated for release in May 2021.”

Despite the government’s confidence in the master plan and its support from the community, the Liberals say the report is “unclear about critical details” and “does not establish if sufficient community support for the redevelopment of Kippax Fair exists”.