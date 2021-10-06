Where’s the support for businesses, Barr?

THE ACT government’s 2021-22 Budget, the first of Australia’s “re-opening budgets”, provides insufficient support for business, according to Australia’s leading accounting body.

The 2021-22 ACT budget, which was handed down yesterday (October 6), comes a little over a week after Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data revealed the full extent of the devastation wrought on local businesses by the lockdown.

CPA Australia general manager external affairs Dr Jane Rennie pointed to the ABS figures, which reveal that retail trade in the ACT fell 19.9 per cent from July to August.

An extraordinary decline, she said, considering that NSW and Victoria recorded declines of 3.5 and 3.0 per cent respectively in the same period.

ACT payroll numbers for the fortnight to 28 August were also down heavily, falling 7.1 per cent, compared to 2.6 per cent in NSW and 3.2 per cent in Victoria.

“Although the re-opening is likely to deliver an initial bounce, local businesses may face a lean summer quarter if Canberrans make their traditional exodus from the capital,” Dr Rennie said.

“This could be followed by an economic winter if the Federal Government begins the process of fiscal consolidation in 2022. Although the private sector is the Territory’s biggest employer, a significant proportion of its activities support the public sector.”

Even before the pandemic, there was a question mark over the financial health of many ACT businesses, she said.

“Many businesses hadn’t fully recovered from the Black Summer bushfires when COVID-19 hit, giving them fewer reserves to draw on during the recent lockdown,” Dr Rennie said.

“Delivered on the eve of the ACT’s re-opening, this budget was an opportunity to support business recovery and set out a longer-term plan to diversify the economy. Tellingly, the budget speech only mentions business twice, in the context of existing supports, and doesn’t specifically mention small business.

“There’s a sense that an economic winter is coming but the ACT government isn’t prepared to pack away its sunscreen and get out the winter woollies.

“We saw this with the failure to prepare a business support scheme in anticipation of a lockdown, and now the government has delivered a ‘business-lite’ budget, especially when it comes to small business recovery.

“The government is relying on household consumption to spur economic growth. Yet, the balance of government spending is tipped in favour of public investment.

“One of the issues with public spending, is that it typically takes longer to have an economic impact. Business support initiatives would have been a faster and more direct way to turbo change the local economy.”