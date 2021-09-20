Which ACT suburb is the hardest-hit by storms?

A SUBURB in Canberra’s south has been labelled the most storm affected suburb in the territory, according to the latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker.

In the last year, to August 31, the tracker revealed that Kambah was the most storm impacted suburb in the ACT.

Kambah residents made up 5.9 per cent of almost 35,000 home claims made in NSW, Queensland and the ACT for storm damage during that period.

The second most impacted suburb was Gordon (2.7 per cent) followed by Curtin and Nicholls (equally on 2.1 per cent), Wanniassa and Narrabundah (2 per cent), and Monash, McKellar and Macgregor (1.8 per cent).

The tracker monitors severe weather claims and of the ACT claims, 45 per cent of them were the result of storms or hail, which is down on the rolling six-year average of 58 per cent.

And 81 per cent of all home claims caused by storms in the ACT were made during the six-month “storm season” (October 2020-March).

Research also released by NRMA has found that almost half (47 per cent) of ACT residents say they are not ready to respond if severe weather hits their suburb – this means almost 80,000 households don’t feel prepared.

The research, which surveyed more than 500 ACT residents, also found that more than three-quarters (79 per cent) are worried natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe (same result as in May 2021).

Eighty-six per cent believe climate change is making severe weather and natural disasters worse (up from 85 per cent in May 2021).

Only 39 per cent took steps during winter to prepare their home and family for severe weather while 62 per cent say they plan to take steps to prepare in spring.