News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 11°/15° | Thursday, September 30, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

The businesses that get funding until mid-October

THE Commonwealth and ACT governments have this morning (September 30) announced a jointly-funded package of grants for small and medium-sized businesses, which are expected to run until the ACT reaches 80 per cent vaccination in mid-October.

As part of this package, there will be an additional ACT COVID-19 Business Grant Extension payment of $10,000 for all employing businesses and $3750 for non-employing businesses. It will be paid to all businesses who were eligible for the COVID-19 Business Support Grant in industries still significantly impacted by health restrictions.

It will also include a “top-up payment” for larger businesses at the following rates:

  • $10,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $2 million and less than $5 million
  • $20,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $5 million and less than $10 million
  • $30,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $10 million

The COVID-19 Tourism, Accommodation Provider, Arts, Events, Hospitality & Fitness Grants program will also be expanded. This grant program will now offer:

  • $5000 for non-employing businesses
  • $8000 for employing businesses with turnover less than $2 million
  • $15,000 for employing businesses with turnover greater than $2 million and less than $5 million
  • $25,000 for employing businesses with turnover greater than $5 million

ACT businesses in the fitness/sport industry, such as gyms, personal trainers and dance teachers/instructors, will now also be eligible to apply to the grants program.

The eligibility criteria will continue to match the eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 Business Support Grant, with further information on this grant will be made available in October, according to the ACT government.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Crowded national parks could see them close
News

Crowded national parks could see them close

A day before the reopening of national parks, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service is already suggesting that it may have to close the national parks, without warning, if they see an excessively high number of visitors. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews