The businesses that get funding until mid-October

THE Commonwealth and ACT governments have this morning (September 30) announced a jointly-funded package of grants for small and medium-sized businesses, which are expected to run until the ACT reaches 80 per cent vaccination in mid-October.
As part of this package, there will be an additional ACT COVID-19 Business Grant Extension payment of $10,000 for all employing businesses and $3750 for non-employing businesses. It will be paid to all businesses who were eligible for the COVID-19 Business Support Grant in industries still significantly impacted by health restrictions.
It will also include a “top-up payment” for larger businesses at the following rates:
- $10,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $2 million and less than $5 million
- $20,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $5 million and less than $10 million
- $30,000 for employing businesses with a turnover greater than $10 million
The COVID-19 Tourism, Accommodation Provider, Arts, Events, Hospitality & Fitness Grants program will also be expanded. This grant program will now offer:
- $5000 for non-employing businesses
- $8000 for employing businesses with turnover less than $2 million
- $15,000 for employing businesses with turnover greater than $2 million and less than $5 million
- $25,000 for employing businesses with turnover greater than $5 million
ACT businesses in the fitness/sport industry, such as gyms, personal trainers and dance teachers/instructors, will now also be eligible to apply to the grants program.
The eligibility criteria will continue to match the eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 Business Support Grant, with further information on this grant will be made available in October, according to the ACT government.
