Whimsy and fun and Tom’s ‘Ding Dong’ show

Craft / “Glassorama-BioDrama! Diorama all the ding-dong-day!” Tom Moore – studio glass at Beaver Galleries, until November 21. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE

THIS is a great exhibition to revive our viewing lives.

It combines extraordinary skills, whimsy and fun with a serious underlying message.

Tom Moore has an extraordinary imagination, and draws on several well-known absurdists: Dr Seuss, Edward Lear and Lewis Carroll. In researching for his PhD he also found many drawings of absurd objects created in the 16th and 17th centuries. They made his own work look more familiar.

Moore is a leading Australian glass artist, creating sophisticated hybridised animal/plant sculptures He uses the technically challenging cane-making techniques which add colour and liveliness to his creatures.

Birds, fish and vehicles populate his dioramas. Glass raindrops are pinned to a backdrop of fake grass or painted cardboard. In this exhibition a three-section diorama shows the creatures endlessly turning on clockwork discs.

The sculptures are sold separately, and viewers can see how they would like removed from their backdrop and their friends.

Of course, the whimsy in the exhibition is underpinned by the serious threats of the calamity of the Anthropocene. But perhaps it is also an antidote.

Included in the exhibition are three large, framed photographs. These are records of installations Moore created in unused phone boxes in Adelaide . The titles give a hint to the pieces contained, and Moore has made many of them himself –not just the glass sculptures. “Worktime” depicts carpentry tools neatly hung on a pegboard but look carefully at them you might be surprised at their transformation.

Moore uses similar motifs in each of his sculptures: boots on long antennae, eyes, fish, hands, and vegetation sprouting from legs, heads, and backs of the creatures.

This exhibition shows the virtuoso skills of this Canberra-born glass artist. It is rich in imagery and fun.