Strong winds topple tree on to three houses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

STRONG winds have blown a big tree over three homes at the intersection of Hurley Street and Laseron Place in Mawson today (June 19).

The ACTSES reports that the fallen tree caused substantial roof damage to two of the properties and two crews have worked to ensure the area is cleared and safe.

With strong winds expected to continue throughout the weekend, the ACTSES suggests residents:

Move cars under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Stay indoors away from windows.

For emergency help in flood and storms, call 132 500.