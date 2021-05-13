Winter appeal launch brings new calls for donations

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ST Vincent de Paul Society has launched its annual “Winter Appeal” this month and is calling for donations so it can help support the rising number of Canberrans facing hardship.

According to the society’s Canberra and Goulburn president, John Feint, many families in the local community are being forced to make the difficult decision between feeding their children or paying the energy bill so they can stay warm.

“As the nights get longer and the temperature drops, the need in our community is growing,” he says.

More and more Australian children are being forced into homelessness because of the effects of COVID-19, he says.

“Our volunteers are being called on more than ever to support families in need. It is heartbreaking,” he says.

But, with the help of the community, Mr Feint says Vinnies can provide financial support for people struggling on a one-on-one basis.

Their target this year is to generate at least $300,000 in donations, which will also go to providing food hampers and grocery vouchers to reduce hunger, as well as assistance for people struggling to pay their utility bills or who have encountered unexpected expenses.

“We rely on the generous contributions from our community,” he says.

“This is why we are calling for donations that can help support those in need during this challenging time of the year.”

Contributions can be made at the St Vincent de Paul website or by calling 131 812.