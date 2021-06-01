Witnesses saw man abduct woman in Casey

A MAN wearing a blue cap allegedly punched a woman a number of times before forcing her into an SUV in Casey this afternoon (June 1). 

Witnesses, who saw the incident at about 1.20pm, say the car driven by the man was a silver Toyota Kluger SUV with ACT registration YMH11M.

The Kluger, which was reported stolen yesterday, left the scene at speed. It has since been seen around the Civic and Braddon area.

Police are seeking to locate the car and are asking anyone with information about its location to come forward. The public is asked not to approach the vehicle or any occupants.

Police are also seeking any witnesses or dash-cam footage of the incident from earlier today on Horse Park Drive.

Anyone that has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6813259. 

