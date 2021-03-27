Woman assaulted after wrong ‘Uber’ ride

CityNews
AN 18-year-old woman has been seriously assaulted in Narrabundah after she mistook a silver car for a booked Uber ride. 

About 3am yesterday (March 26) the woman left the One22 bar in the city and ordered an Uber rideshare. Shortly after a silver vehicle approached and the woman got into the back seat of the car that police believe was not a legitimate Uber vehicle.

As she got into the car, a man (who police say she didn’t know) joined her in the back seat. The vehicle was driven to Narrabundah, in the vicinity of Jerrabomberra Avenue, where it dropped off the woman and the man.

The vehicle drove away and the woman was then seriously assaulted by the male passenger.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident or details of the vehicle and driver.

Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

