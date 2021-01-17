Woman dies after getting stuck in a rip

A WOMAN died after being pulled out of a south coast beach yesterday (January 17) afternoon. 

Just before 4.30pm, emergency services were called to Congo Beach, south of Moruya, after reports a woman and boy were stuck in a rip.

A surfer assisted the woman and a 10-year-old boy back to shore, where they were pulled from the water by witnesses.

Witnesses did CPR, but the woman died a short time later.

She has since been formally identified as a 50-year-old woman from Sydney.

The boy is uninjured.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

