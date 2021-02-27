Woman dies following Isabella Plains car smash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT has recorded its third road fatality this year following the death of a 78-year-old woman following a two-car crash in Isabella Plains.

At about 8.50pm on Thursday (February 25), emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision between a Nissan Pulsar and a Ford Ranger at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Noorooma Street.

The 78-year-old driver of a Nissan Pulsar was extracted from her vehicle and taken to hospital where she was assessed as having suffered a non-survivable head injury. She died last night.

The other driver was also taken to hospital.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.