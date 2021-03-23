Woman rescued from Kambah flood waters

FIREFIGHTERS and police “swiftly” rescued a woman from flood waters at Kambah Pool overnight.

Firefighters used throw bags and ropes to safely rescue the woman from the water.

Paramedics treated and assessed the woman at the scene and say she did not suffer any major injuries and was not transported to hospital.

Following her rescue, the ACT Emergency Services Agency continues to urge the community to stay clear of flood waters.

“Rivers, creeks and storm water drains are currently fast moving and full of debris,” says an agency spokesperson.

“They pose a threat to people and vehicles and should be avoided. If it’s flooded, forget it.”