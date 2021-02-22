Woman returns a ‘weak’ positive result for covid

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN returning to Canberra on a government-facilitated flight has received a “weak positive” result for COVID-19 yesterday (February 21).

The woman, aged in her thirties, had completed her hotel quarantine when a mandatory end-of-quarantine test came back with a weak positive result.

The woman had COVID-19 in December while overseas and once she recovered was given the all clear to fly to Australia, according to an ACT Health official.

She returned a negative COVID-19 test before departing and again on day one of hotel quarantine.

“The weak positive test result from yesterday is almost certainly due to her known previous overseas-acquired infection, and reflects prolonged shedding of virus fragments. This is known to happen intermittently for up to several months after a person is no longer infectious,” the official said.

“We are confident the individual is not infectious and not a risk to the community. There is no risk to hotel and government staff from this recovered case. As a precaution, however, further tests will be done today before the individual is released from hotel quarantine.

“As this case has been previously reported and managed as a case overseas, it will not be formally counted in the ACT or Australia’s total infection numbers.”

The woman remains in hotel quarantine and is being supported by ACT Health.