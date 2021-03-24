Woman risked her life for social media photo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was taken photos for social media when she slipped and fell into the flooded river at Kambah Pools last night (March 24).

The woman, who was with two friends, moved closer to the river to take a photo and slipped on the wet rocks, falling into the fast flowing water, at about 7.30pm.

She was swept further down the river until she was able to secure herself on a tree.

Police and firefighters rescued the woman from the water using throw bags and ropes.

The woman did not suffer any major injuries but police are now urging the Canberra community to not to risk their own lives or the lives of emergency services workers by seeking out flood waters.

Insp Simon Coady said the message is simple – stay away from drains, floodwaters and swollen rivers.

“The woman rescued from Kambah Pool was lucky to escape with no major injury because today we could have been talking about a very different outcome,” Insp Coady said.

“There is no photo or social media post that is worth risking your life to get.

“Any water rescue puts the lives of not only of yourself but those of emergency services personnel at risk.

“While the rain may have eased today, rivers and flooded areas will take some time to subside so in the coming days we are still urging people to avoid those areas.”