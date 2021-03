Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE body of a woman has been found in a house in Atherton Street, Downer, following a small fire.

Emergency services were called to the home about 6 this morning (March 13).

ACT Fire and Rescue officers extinguished a small fire in one room of the house.

The woman’s body was found a short time later.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.