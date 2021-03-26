Work begins on Barton Highway duplication

MULTI-million dollar works are now underway to build two new lanes northbound on the Barton Highway, south of the NSW/ACT border to the intersection of Rolfe Road.

The Federal and NSW governments have committed a combined $200 million to the project, with each putting $50 million towards the first stage that will benefit the 13,000 motorists who travel along the road each day.

“Major work is now underway on the new lanes following the completion of preparation works such as initial fencing, utility relocations and site set up which started in November last year,” said Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

“The first stage of the duplication works are expected to be extended by a further 2.5 kilometres out to Kaveney’s Road.”

The initial stage of the duplication is expected to be completed by 2023, and eventually, the Barton Highway will be duplicated from Hall in the ACT to the existing two-lane section on the Hume Highway, bypassing Murrumbateman.

“[This] will deliver a fully duplicated highway connection from Sydney to Canberra,” said NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole.

