Early works on next rail stage just months away

CONSTRUCTION of light rail onto Commonwealth Avenue is set to start in August after relocating telecommunications and water utilities on London Circuit.

The release of the first tender is out for contract to deliver the major infrastructure project – subject to obtaining a works approval for the early essential utility relocation works and the procurement process that will extend the rail line headed for Woden.

“Building light rail to Woden is the single largest infrastructure build in our city’s history and the start of construction on early works is now very close,” Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel announced.

The early works between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue are expected to have  minimal disruption on local traffic and business, but the ACT government has warned that will change next year.

The next stage of the light rail project that includes the raising of London Circuit will require some short-term temporary lane closures that requires traffic control around construction.

“Building light rail is going to be very disruptive during construction, but the project will deliver the long term benefits of making Canberra a more connected, sustainable and vibrant city,” Mr Steel said.

The government is currently planning how to best manage traffic disruptions around the city once the construction works get underway.

