WorkSafe targets issue-plagued greenfields

WORKSAFE ACT inspectors are returning to Denman Prospect today (February 17) as part of a three-year work safe operation that involves five greenfield suburbs in the ACT.

The operation began in August, more than half a year after a 47-year-old man in January and a 60-year-old man in February died on a Denman Prospect residential construction work site.

Today is the third time WorkSafe ACT has been out to Denman Prospect as part of “operation safe prospect” and has seen consistent issues at residential construction sites such as risk of falls from heights due to unsafe scaffolding, unsafe site security due to non-secure fencing, a lack of signage, a lack of basic facilities such as toilets, risk of slips trips and falls due to poor housekeeping and untidy sites, and not following safe work method statements.

Since August inspectors have visited 174 workplaces in Denman Prospect, Watson, Ginninderry, Taylor and Throsby, issuing 210 improvement notices, 62 prohibition notices and 14 infringement notices.