WorkSafe targets issue-plagued greenfields

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

WORKSAFE ACT inspectors are returning to Denman Prospect today (February 17) as part of a three-year work safe operation that involves five greenfield suburbs in the ACT. 

The operation began in August, more than half a year after a 47-year-old man in January and a 60-year-old man in February died on a Denman Prospect residential construction work site.

Today is the third time WorkSafe ACT has been out to Denman Prospect as part of “operation safe prospect” and has seen consistent issues at residential construction sites such as risk of falls from heights due to unsafe scaffolding, unsafe site security due to non-secure fencing, a lack of signage, a lack of basic facilities such as toilets, risk of slips trips and falls due to poor housekeeping and untidy sites, and not following safe work method statements.

Since August inspectors have visited 174 workplaces in Denman Prospect, Watson, Ginninderry, Taylor and Throsby, issuing 210 improvement notices, 62 prohibition notices and 14 infringement notices.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMulticultural Festival returns next year
Next articleGrowing firm welcomes three new lawyers
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply