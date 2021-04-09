Yerrabi Pond petition surpasses 1000 signatures

Nick Overall
The Friends of Yerrabi Pond, from left, John de Ridder, Darron Marks with Kay and John Beagle. Photo: Nick Overall

AFTER voicing concerns about Yerrabi Pond’s safety, cleanliness and accessibility, the Friends of Yerrabi Pond have now gained more than 1000 signatures for their petition to see the area cleaned up and refurbished.

The passionate group of locals expressed concerns in “CityNews” in its April 1 edition, saying the site lacks proper safety lighting, has numerous cracked pathways, weeds and an outdated toilet block.

Since the publication of the article, the petition instigator, John Beagle, says the electronic petition, addressed to the ACT Legislative Assembly, and a physical petition, circulating the community, have now together surpassed 1000 signatures.

The response has them very encouraging moving forward, he says. 

“We’ve had lots of people through our Facebook page get in touch and tell us what they want to see done, including people with special needs like wheelchairs and walking sticks,” he said.

“We’ve now put together an even more comprehensive list of deficiencies to be addressed.”

John says the friends have had meetings with Liberal MLAs Leanne Castley and James Milligan, and are now in close contact with the Transport and City Services (TCCS), which he believes are signs the community is starting to get properly heard.

“We don’t want to be ranters and ravers, we want to work in harmony with the responsible authorities to get the job done,” says John.

“It’s been demanding but it’s been a labor of love, and we now see a not too distant light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sign the petition here

