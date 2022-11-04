$11.4m in federal funding for AIS Arena

ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja has today (April 12) confirmed $11.4 million in federal government funding to support “critical” upgrades at the AIS Arena.

Federal Sport Minister Richard Colbeck and senator Seselja said the funding will see sporting events, concerts and other large community events return in the first half of 2023.

The AIS was closed to major events in 2020 by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) due to COVID-19. It has since operated as mass vaccination hub for the territory.

Works are set to be carried out over the coming months, including fixing up lighting, fire safety systems, lifts, mechanical services and electrical systems. There will also be improvements to stadium seating, including the replacement of seating.

Senator Seselja said the funding, which has been set aside in the federal Budget, is a “big win for Canberrans.”

“I have been fighting for this much needed investment, while engaging with local community organisations and sports bodies who were keen to see the AIS Arena re-opened,” said Mr Seselja.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr this morning welcomed the funding as “a start”.

“It’s a pity it took a hotly contested election campaign for this belated acceptance of the Commonwealth’s responsibility for maintaining their own asset,” Mr Barr said.

“Nevertheless, we welcome the commitment.”

Independent senate candidate David Pocock also welcomed the investment but criticised the federal government for leaving Canberra “without a major indoor venue for almost two years.”

“It’s taken the threat of potentially losing what has, until now, been considered a ‘safe’ senate seat here in the ACT to see funding for this project suddenly appear,” said Mr Pocock

“While delighted for our community that this much-needed rehabilitation to the AIS Arena will finally go ahead, I am sorry for our UC Capitals that it comes too late for their finals season this year.”

The ASC, which owns and operates the AIS, say they will work closely with the ACT government to ensure the mass vaccination hub continues to be available for the community, while also preparing the venue for reopening in 2023.