1645 kangaroos ‘removed’, the cull falls silent

THE ACT government has ended its annual kangaroo cull for this year with 1645 eastern grey kangaroos “removed” from nine priority reserves within Canberra Nature Park.

“Nine reserves out of 37 were chosen for this year’s conservation cull as kangaroo densities at each site were found to be above the level deemed appropriate for biodiversity conservation, based on our annual ecological assessments,” said acting conservator of Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics.

“Because of excellent growing conditions for ground layer vegetation this year, many sites that have needed kangaroo management in recent years were not needed this time around, however, to protect native and threatened species conservation culling was still required in some sites.

“Shooting is recognised by the RSPCA, as well as Commonwealth, State and Territory governments as the most humane method of culling currently available to us. The conservation cull was undertaken in strict accordance with the National Code of Practice for the Humane Shooting of Kangaroos and Wallabies for Non-Commercial Purposes. The ACT also employs additional measures so that best-practice animal welfare standards were met and exceeded.

“Extreme care was taken during the program to ensure all culled kangaroos were removed from each location, every night. We also do not operate every night at each individual location to minimise possible disruptions to the community.

“The ACT is recognised as a leader in kangaroo culling by being the only jurisdiction that operates only during a specific time period each year. By completing these operations between March and July only, we significantly reduce the risk of orphaning dependent young, increasing welfare outcomes for our kangaroo populations.

“This is the first year that GonaCon [contraceptive] has been integrated into the mainstream program. This has included the treatment of adult female kangaroos with GonaCon at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. The program will be expanded next year.”

The following reserves, which were closed overnight from Sunday to Thursday during the conservation culling period, have been reopened to the public without restriction:

Mt Ainslie Nature Reserve

Mt Majura Nature Reserve

Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve

Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary

Red Hill Nature Reserve

West Jerrabomberra Grasslands Reserve

Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve

Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve

Callum Brae Nature Reserve